Colts Star Lands $44 Million Extension, See The Team’s Championship Odds

The Indianapolis Colts continue to take care of important contracts while preparing for the 2026-27 NFL season.

The AFC South team and running back Jonathan Taylor have agreed to a two-year extension that will keep him on the roster through the 2028 season. This deal is reportedly worth $44 million, and it includes $39 million in guaranteed money.

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Taylor’s contract extension is the third-highest for a running back in NFL history. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson set a new record on Tuesday with a three-year deal worth up to $75 million.

This contract follows those handed out to quarterback Daniel Jones (two years, $88 million) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (four years, $114 million). The Colts have ensured that the three pivotal players on offense will continue working together for the foreseeable future.

Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been a vital part of the Colts offense since landing with the team as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four of his six seasons. He led the league in 2021 with 332 carries, 1,811 yards, 18 touchdowns, 107 first downs, 106.5 yards per game, 2,171 scrimmage yards, and 20 total touchdowns.

Injuries disrupted Taylor’s seasons in 2022 and 2023, but he has since returned to full strength while rushing for more than 1,400 yards in consecutive seasons. Last season, he led the league again with 18 rushing touchdowns and 84 first downs.

The Colts will need this type of production yet again if the team hopes to compete for the AFC South crown.

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The Colts started last season on a high note with an 8-2 record. However, injuries first limited Jones before sidelining him entirely. The Colts fell to 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

The goal for the Colts is to take back the division from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who led the division with a 13-4 record.

Yet the Polymarket traders don’t quite see this happening. These traders actually view the Houston Texans as the favorites to win the division in 2026.

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According to the traders, the Texans have a 43% chance to win the AFC South after going 12-5 last season. The Jaguars are second at 31%. The Colts are third at 19% while the Tennessee Titans are fourth at 10%.

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