Yankees Land Big-Name Slugger Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees have struggled on offense since Aaron Judge suffered a stress fracture in his rib, but the team has made a move to address this.

The Yankees have swung a trade to acquire left-handed slugger Luis Garcia Jr. from the Nationals ahead of the trade deadline.

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The move went down on Sunday. The Yankees sent four pitchers — Jake Bird, Jack Cebert, Ben Grable, and Yovanny Cruz — to the Nationals in exchange for Garcia.

A New York native, Garcia has turned in a career-best season thus far. He has appeared in 104 games and registered 101 hits. He has accounted for 76 RBIs, 23 home runs, 20 doubles and 48 runs.

Garcia currently leads the National League with a .560 slugging percentage. For comparison, the Yankees rank 25th in MLB in slugging percentage at .385.

“He rakes,” team manager Aaron Boone said about Garcia after Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Unlike other trades that went down on Sunday and Monday, the Yankees didn’t just bring in a player who will become a free agent after the season. Garcia will remain under contract through 2027.

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The Yankees make the move amid an injury-plagued season, albeit one that will likely feature another deep postseason run.

The Yankees are currently second in the American League East with a 63-49 record. The division-leading Rays are within reach at 65-46. The Red Sox are right behind the Yankees at 60-51.

And while the Yankees are not leading the division, the Polymarket traders still view them as the favorite to win the American League and reach the World Series. These traders have the team listed at 26%.

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The Rays are second at 16% to win the American League. The Red Sox are third at 15%. The White Sox and Mariners are both at 10% while the Astros are at 8%.

The Yankees will push to keep the pressure on the Rays as a series against the Cardinals begins on Monday night.

After that three-game series, they will then take on the Braves and Mariners. All of these three-game series will likely provide an opportunity for Garcia to showcase his ability as a hitter.

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