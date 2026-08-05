Falcons Lose Cornerstone Defender to Major Injury

The Atlanta Falcons entered training camp with the expectation that Jalon Walker would play a major role on the defense. Now, they have to shift their focus.

The team has confirmed that the second-year defender has suffered a season-ending injury. The outside linebacker tore his ACL on Tuesday and had to be carted off of the practice field.

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He sustained the injury during a two-minute drill. As he rounded the corner on a pass rush, he fell to the ground. His teammates then got on one knee.

“My thoughts and my prayers go out to Jalon,” defensive tackle Maason Smith said, per The Athletic. “I have had to endure those types of injuries before, and you don’t wish that on anybody. Just prayers up and sending him positivity.”

Prior to sustaining the injury, Walker had been expected to lead the team’s pass rush while building on a promising rookie campaign. The former Georgia Bulldog had posted 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery after being selected 15th overall in the NFL Draft.

James Pearce Jr., the Falcons’ other first-round defensive pick from last season’s Draft, may not play this season for a different reason. He could potentially be suspended after a February arrest on three felony charges for an incident involving former girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

With Walker out for the season and Pearce facing an uncertain future, the Falcons will have to turn to other defenders. The potential options include Bralen Trice, Azeez Ojulari, Keshawn Banks, Cameron Thomas, and Samson Ebukam.

The injury occurs as the Falcons attempt to take back the NFC South for the first time since the 2016 season. This team has not made the playoffs since 2017, the last time it posted a winning record.

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The Polymarket traders do not see the Falcons snapping this streak in 2026-27. The traders actually believe that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the NFC South and host a playoff game.

The Buccaneers have a 34% chance to win the division, per the traders. The New Orleans Saints have moved into second place at 28%.

The Carolina Panthers, who won the division last year, are third at 21%. The Falcons are last at 20%.

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Of course, the Falcons can still make the playoffs without winning the division. The team did so in 2017.

The Polymarket traders remain unconvinced that the Falcons can lock up a spot in the playoffs. These traders give the team a 27% chance, which ranks 13th in the NFC.

The Panthers, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFC teams ranked lower than the Falcons in this particular market.

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