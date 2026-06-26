MLB Team Fires Manager Amid Disaster Season



In Grinch terms, the New York Mets stink, stank, stunk. And their now ex-manager is the first to take the fall.

On Friday morning the Mets handed manager Carlos Mendoza his walking papers. Mendoza oversaw a Mets ball club that sits in last place in the National League’s East division. They’re 15 games behind first place Atlanta. To make matters worse, New York is currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak and has a cringe-worthy record of just 34-47. Mendoza was in the middle of his third season as Mets skipper.

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Less than two seasons after Mendoza guided the Mets to the NLCS in his first season as manager, bettors anticipate the Mets are much more likely to receive coal than they are an NLCS title. Polymarket wagers are seeing the Mets trade at just 1% to claim the league title.

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By comparison, the defending champion Dodgers remain way out in front of the competition as far as bettors are concerned. They’re trading at 41% to end the season with an NLCS crown. Not surprisingly, bettors also see Los Angeles as most likely to win the World Series for a second-straight season. LA is trading at 30% among Polymarket bettors.

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That would seem like a safe bet, considering the Dodgers have an MLB-best 52 wins.

David Stern, the Mets president of baseball operations, released a statement after Mendoza’s firing on Friday: “Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis. Carlos’ impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward.”

Andy Green will manage the Mets for the remainder of the season beginning with Friday evening’s outing with the Philadelphia Phillies. The first of three games between the division rivals.

At this point, the Mets seem unlikely to be celebrating Christmas in July.



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