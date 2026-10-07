Philadelphia Eagles Legend Retires

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has decided to call it a career.

Johnson, the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, surprised many by announcing his retirement in-season. He did so on Tuesday, ahead of Philadelphia’s fifth game of the season.

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A two-time Super Bowl champion, Johnson, 36, made the announcement that he was stepping away via a post shared to his social media accounts.

“Philadelphia. You truly are the City of Brotherly Love,” Johnson began.

The veteran of 14 pro seasons that he’d “given it my all for 14 years” and referenced pushing his body to the limit throughout that time.



“I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities have changed. Right now it is critical that I focus on my mental health,” Johnson continued.

Johnson’s retirement follows last Sunday’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams, a game in which Johnson was a surprise inactive after he started the Eagles’ first three games of the season.

“I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game,” said Johnson via his social post. “And right now my heart is telling me that it’s time to say goodbye to football.”

In addition to being a part of two Super Bowl wins, Johnson finishes his career with six Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro seasons and another two seasons in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Losing Johnson, who will certainly be in the discussion for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, comes at a time when the Eagles are struggling. They’re 2-2 on the young season and the offense has struggled to find a rhythm.

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Not coincidentally, Philly’s odds to win the NFC East are dropping following Johnson’s retirement announcement. Polymarket bettors give the birds just a 35% chance to win the division, trailing the Dallas Cowboys (48%). As recently as Tuesday, prior to Johnson’s retirement, the Eagles were at 40%.

Philadelphia is still ahead of the New York Giants (14%) and Washington Commanders (6%), among those wagering on Polymarket.

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With Johnson no longer an Eagle for the first time in 14 seasons, Philadelphia will take on Jacksonville from London this Sunday.

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