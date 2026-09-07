The 1st MLB Team Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention Revealed

The Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason quickly approaches, but one team already knows that it will not be participating in these games.

The Colorado Rockies are the first team to be officially eliminated from the postseason. This team will not be competing in the National League games beyond the regular season.

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This team has a 55-88 record as it prepares to kick off a three-game series against the New York Yankees. The expectation, especially among Polymarket traders, is that the Rockies will not be successful in these games.

The elimination officially happened on Sept. 6. The Rockies lost to the Cardinals, despite holding a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. However, the Cardinals mounted a major comeback to steal the 10-8 win at Coor’s Field.

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The 2026 season only continues what has been a long stretch of struggles for the Rockies. This team has not been in contention for the postseason in nearly a decade.

The 2018 season marked the last time that the Rockies made the postseason. The team went 91-72 and then defeated the Cubs in the National League wild-card game. However, the postseason journey ended with a three-game series loss to the Brewers.

The Rockies have not had a winning season since this loss to the Brewers. The 2021 season served as the best outing as the Rockies went 74-87, but the team also won fewer than 60 games in four other seasons.

With the Rockies eliminated from the postseason, the attention turns to the teams remaining in contention for the National League. The Dodgers currently lead this group on Polymarket with a 40% chance to win the conference.

The Brewers are second with a 19% chance. The Braves and Phillies are in a tie for third with a 13% chance. The Cubs are fifth with a 10% chance to win the National League.

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