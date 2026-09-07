Another New York Yankees Player Potentially Out for Rest of Season After Injury

The injury woes continue for the New York Yankees as Trent Grisham lands back on the Injured List.

The outfielder headed back to the 10-day Injured List after re-injuring his right hamstring during a Friday loss to the Padres. He will now miss more time this season while the Yankees will bring outfielder Jasson Domínguez back into the fold for the time being.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trent Grisham had trouble getting to a run-scoring bloop single and then after the inning he immediately spoke to a trainer and left the game pic.twitter.com/jnEwRmSjOU — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 5, 2026

Grisham had two separate moments when his hamstring appeared to limit him. The first came as he tried to steal second base in the second inning. He slid toward the base but could not beat the tag. He then slowly got back to his feet before leaving the field.

The second moment came as he tried to field a ball in center field. He jogged toward the ball and then bobbled it while trying to make the play. He continued with the inning but then exited the game after speaking to a trainer in the dugout.

The team confirmed after the game that Grisham had injured his hamstring on the stolen base attempt.

“I know (Grisham) was already moving around, doing stuff today,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It feels like he felt a little bit better today than when he did it a couple of months ago. It’s in a different spot, so we’ll see.”

Grisham previously sustained a hamstring strain in mid-June. He remained on the Injured List while the Yankees continued with the regular season. Now, he will head back to the Injured List while the team hopes that the two-time Gold Glove winner avoids a long-term stay.

The regular season will continue with the start of a three-game series against the Rockies. The Yankees are destined for the playoffs with an 81-62 record, but the team can ill afford to lose this series to the 55-88 Rockies.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Polymarket traders believe that the Yankees will handle this series, despite the injuries to Grisham and other key players. These traders give the Yankees overwhelming odds to sweep the three games.

For example, the perennial American League contender has a 71% chance to win the Sept. 10 game. The Rockies sit at 51% as of Monday morning.

The Yankees have a 70% chance to win the Sept. 8 series opener while the Rockies sit at 30%. The numbers are similar for the game on Sept. 9. The Yankees sit at 64% while the Rockies sit at 37%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.