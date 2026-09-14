Steelers’ Polymarket Odds Revealed Amidst Aaron Rodgers’ Bombshell Interview About His Personal Life

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned some heads prior to the start of the NFL season. He saw down with teammate Cam Heyward for a longform podcast, and he provided a wild look at his personal life.

The veteran quarterback shied away from football-heavy topics during the interview on the Not Just Football With Cam Heyward show, such as the number of times he has won MVP. Instead, he looked back on some failed relationships and family strife before providing new details about his wife.

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It was during this interview that Rodgers made an interesting claim about former partner Shailene Woodley.

“I proposed to Shailene and she said yes,” Rodgers said. “Now, she maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no.”

Rodgers continued and said that “A couple days after that she tells me, ‘Before we get married, I gotta go (expletive) this guy.’”

Rodgers and Woodley got engaged, but the relationship didn’t last. They officially broke it off in 2022, but the quarterback said that Woodley said she didn’t want to be with him a year earlier.

Rodgers also said during the interview that he had actually met his wife, Brittani, back in 2017 and that he made a major mistake.

He said that he didn’t propose to her before she left to Europe, which “sent me into a tailspin of like… what can I be accused of as a partner in a relationship? Like, I was emotionally unavailable for those seven or eight years because I had met the person that changed my life. And after that, I just poured everything into football.”

Now married, Rodgers is back in the NFL for his final season. He is back with the Steelers for year No. 2, and he has the team off to a 1-0 start after beating the Falcons 20-13.

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Rodgers had a quiet day against the Falcons. He completed 24 of his 40 attempted passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. He took two sacks.

The Steelers kicked off the season with a win, but the Polymarket traders don’t quite see the team making a postseason run. These traders have the Steelers listed far down on the list of teams to make the playoffs, giving the Rodgers-led team a 45% chance.

For comparison, the rival Bengals sit at 69% after defeating the Buccaneers in Week 1. The Ravens are just above at 72% after kicking off the year with a win over the Colts.

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The Browns, the other team in the AFC North, sit last in the NFL at a mere 6% chance to reach the playoffs. The Browns lost to the Jaguars 34-10 after allowing quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw four touchdowns.

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