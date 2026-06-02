Here’s Who’s Next in Line for Steelers QB Job When Aaron Rodgers Retires

Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that he will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for one more season. This answers one pressing question for the NFL team, but it creates another.

Who will take over as the starting quarterback in 2027 after Rodgers walks away from the league?

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The Steelers currently have four quarterbacks on the roster as the offseason continues. Rodgers leads the way as he prepares for his 22nd NFL season.

The depth chart includes veteran backup Mason Rudolph, second-year quarterback Will Howard, and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar.

Allar, a former Penn State quarterback, is the most likely option as of June 2. However, the situation could change based on how the season progresses. The 2027 NFL Draft is expected to have multiple quarterbacks in play, such as Texas’ Arch Manning, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

Whether the Steelers are in line to select any of the big-name quarterbacks depends on the season. If they struggle and miss the playoffs, they will have an earlier pick in the NFL Draft.

If the Steelers win the AFC North and make a deep run in the playoffs, they will pick in the back end of the first round.

Polymarket currently expects the Steelers to pick earlier in the 2027 Draft. While the platform doesn’t predict a specific schedule, it places Steelers lower on the list of AFC contenders.

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Polymarket gives the Steelers a 2% chance to win the AFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. This puts the team in a tie with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets.

Of these teams, the Steelers are the only one to reach the playoffs last season. The Dolphins, Browns, and Raiders all fired head coaches amid losing seasons.

For comparison, the Ravens have a 13% chance to win the AFC and reach the Super Bowl. The Chargers and Bills are second on the list at 12%.

The other teams ahead of the Steelers are the Chiefs (11%), Patriots (9%), Texans (9%), Broncos (8%), Bengals (6%), Jaguars (6%), and Colts (3%).

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