Aaron Rodgers Exposes Private Details of Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley Breakups

Years after his public splits with Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers is ready to share private details about the two relationships.

During his recent appearance on the Not Just Football podcast, the longtime NFL player called out the “false narratives” about the relationships.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I dated two women who nobody gives a f— about unless they drop my name, and they like to give their version of what happened like I’m a monster of a partner,” he ranted. “It’s just horse s—. No. 1, why are you still talking about me? It’s been years.”

Rodgers addressed the claim Patrick made earlier this year that their relationship, which occurred from early 2018 to mid 2020, was “emotionally abusive.”

“I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? That is not what happened by any means,’” he stated.

Rodgers then stated that Patrick was “not fun to be around” following the end of her professional racing career.

“I dated Danica. She had just retired. She was depressed and not fun to be around,” he explained. “But I didn’t leave her because I was trying to be there and be a good partner.”

Rodgers further revealed that the relationship began to fall apart after he purchased his home in Malibu, California, without Patrick. The duo sought counseling before the pandemic and then ended things in July 2020.

“Like I was actually a good partner, Danica,” he said, seemingly addressing Patrick. “But yeah, I don’t want to buy any house with you, and I didn’t see a long-term future.”

Continuing to directly speak to Patrick, Rodgers stated, “I don’t wish you any harm unless you’re, you know, throwing spells and shade my way.”

He then made a wild claim about his relationship with Woodley, whom he started dating shortly after his split from Patrick.

Earlier this year, Woodley spoke out about the relationship, saying it was “not right,” which made her cry. She further claimed that she had lost herself, happiness, and joy while dating the NFL star.

The two got engaged in December 2020, but had broken up twice. The final break-up reportedly occurred in April 2022. However, Rodgers has a different recollection of how and when things ended.

“I date Shailene. I propose, and she says yes,” Rodgers said. “She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no. But not a couple of days after that, she tells me before we get married, like, ‘I got to go f— this guy.’”

He then revealed, “’Cause her story is, I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her, but in actuality, she told me that and took off the ring by March. I proposed in December, took off the ring by March, and we had a couple of times when we tried to get reunited, and nothing ever happened, and there wasn’t even a relationship in ’22 to break off. She literally told me I don’t want to be with you.”

Rodgers, who is now married to a woman named Brittani, went on to slam both Patrick and Woodley, noting that they are portraying how the relationships went “because they can get away with it.”

“The height of their fame was when they were with me,” he added. “They get clicks when they say my name, just like the idiots on TV get clicks when they say my name because I’m a lightning rod.”