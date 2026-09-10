Sam Darnold’s Week 2 Status Reportedly Revealed — See the Seahawks’ Polymarket Odds

The Seattle Seahawks have encountered a hurdle on the quest to defend last season’s championship. The team has lost quarterback Sam Darnold for the immediate future.

Darnold, who joined the Seahawks before last season, exited Wednesday night’s game against the Patriots on the opening drive. He sustained a hip injury, which required an immediate trip to a local facility for further evaluation. He remained in the hospital overnight due to discomfort

Videos by PopCulture.com

The veteran quarterback avoided a hip fracture — possibly the worst outcome — but he sustained an injury serious enough to cause considerable discomfort. NFL insider Ian Rapoport also reports that Darnold will likely miss Week 2, thus giving the quarterback 17 days to recover before Week 3.

“Now, how long that (he’s out), we don’t know yet,” head coach Mike Macdonald said during a Thursday radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

“But really, really good news. So we’re really happy for Sam. That’s good. But it is painful, though. I know it hasn’t been an easy night for him.”

Macdonald added that he expects backup Drew Lock to suit up in Week 2 against the Cardinals. Lock came into the game on Wednesday night, and he helped lead the Seahawks to a win over the Patriots.

Lock threw for 187 yards and one touchdown. He also led two field goal drives to help the Seahawks secure the 13-10 win.

“You just feel the poise, the calm,” Macdonald said about his veteran backup. “He’s just a confident guy, as he should be, because he’s got the body of work to back it up. He’s got the teammates that support him and believe in him, too.”

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Even with Darnold likely sidelined for Week 2, the Seahawks remain the heavy favorites to win in Week 2. This team has plenty of playmakers on offense, and it has a defense that shut down multiple teams during last season’s championship run.

The Polymarket traders list the Seahawks as having a 77% chance to defeat the rival Cardinals. These traders list the Cardinals as underdogs at 28%.

The numbers have actually slightly dipped since Darnold sustained the hip injury. The Seahawks had an 81% chance to win the Week 2 game at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 9, mere minutes before kickoff.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Seahawks also remain the overwhelming favorites to sweep the series. This team has a 75% chance to beat the Cardinals in both regular-season matchups. The two teams have a 19% chance to split the series.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.