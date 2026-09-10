NBC Announcers React to ‘Terrible Decision’ as Drake Maye Throws Interception That Cost Patriots the Game vs Seahawks

The 2026-27 NFL season kicked off with a truly memorable finish, as well as some strong words from the NBC broadcast team.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had a few things to say after New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw a game-ending interception against the Seattle Seahawks.

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The play unfolded with 26 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s game. The Patriots had the ball on the Seahawks’ 16-yard line, and they faced a third down. A first down would put the Patriots in another scoring position while a field goal would tie the game at 13 and force overtime.

The Patriots didn’t get either as Maye rolled to the right and threw a pass toward wide receiver Mack Hollins. Josh Jobe jumped in front of the pass and intercepted it in the end zone to seal a Seahawks win.

Mike Tirico: "A TERRIBLE DECISION!"



Cris Collinsworth: "I can't believe that throw… Wow. I mean, there are certain things you just can't do or try when you have field goal range and overtime in your grasp. And that was the play… Ouch." pic.twitter.com/oZuIRuNN2n — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2026

“I can’t believe that throw,” Collinsworth said after Tirico called the pass a “Terrible decision.”

The game clock officially ran out as the Patriots fell to 0-1 on the season and 0-2 in the last two games against the Seahawks. As the cameras showed Maye, head coach Mike Vrabel, and others leaving the field, Collinsworth continued to provide his thoughts on the situation.

“Wow. I mean, there are certain things you just can’t do or try when you have field goal range and overtime in your grasp,” Collinsworth added. “And that was the play — off his back foot and fading away and didn’t get it out of bounds. Ouch.”

This interception marked the end of a rough night for Maye. He had thrown for only 178 yards and one touchdown.

He had also thrown three interceptions, marking his second multi-interception game against the Seahawks. Maye also threw two interceptions during Super Bowl 60.

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The Patriots quarterback and MVP finalist from last season had an opportunity to start the season on a high note and rack up yards. He fell short while throwing multiple interceptions and losing wide receiver AJ Brown to a high ankle sprain.

Maye still has an opportunity to bounce back as the season continues, but for now, he remains out of contention to be the passing yards leader. Multiple quarterbacks will pass him on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday.

The Polymarket traders have also expressed the belief that other quarterbacks will throw for more yards than Maye this season. They only have him listed as having a 5% chance to be the passing yards leader.

The current favorite is Lamar Jackson at 36%. Trevor Lawrence is second at 28% while Joe Burrow is third at 15%.

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Other quarterbacks listed ahead of Maye include Dak Prescott (13%), Jared Goff (12%), Sam Darnold (9%), Caleb Williams (7%), Brock Purdy (7%), and Matthew Stafford (7%).

Patrick Mahomes, Shedeur Sanders, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Jordan Love are also sitting at 5% entering Week 1 of the NFL season.

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