Seahawks Make NFL History With Latest Contract Extension

The Seattle Seahawks have made NFL history with the latest contract extension for a young playmaker.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, cornerback Devon Witherspoon has signed a four-year extension worth $132 million. This deal includes $101 million in guaranteed money and a $33 million per year average.

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This deal makes Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, and he becomes the second Seahawks first-round pick from the 2023 Draft to sign an extension.

He joins wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who signed a four-year extension worth $168.6 million.

The fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Witherspoon has earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in all three of his professional seasons.

He has accounted for 249 combined tackles, two interceptions, 4.5 sacks, and nine quarterback hits. He also returned one interception 97 yards for a touchdown.

Last season, Witherspoon started all three games of the playoff run. He accounted for 17 combined tackles, four passes defensed, and one sack while helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl 60.

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The Seahawks have the goal of winning the NFC West once again and capturing the NFC’s No. 1 seed to secure home field advantage in the playoffs.

The Polymarket traders don’t see this happening. The traders have actually focused on the Rams as the favorite to capture the division while giving the team a 49% chance.

The Seahawks enter the season second in the market with a 32% chance to win the NFC West. The 49ers are third with a 22% chance while the Cardinals are fourth at a mere 1%.

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The traders still have faith that the Seahawks will make the postseason. The defending champions have a 67% chance to play beyond the regular season, putting them fourth on the list of AFC and NFC combined teams.

The Rams lead the rankings with an 80% chance. The Bills are second at 76%. The Ravens are in a tie with the Bills at 76%.

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