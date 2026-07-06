Rick Ross Wants to Buy Stake in an NFL Team

“The Boss” Rick Ross has confirmed that he wants to dip his toes into NFL ownership while deepening his connection to the area that has played a prominent role in his life.

Speaking with TMZ, Ross said that he wants to buy ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins. However, he does not want to simply write a check and show up for photo opportunities. He wants to become heavily invested in the team and its improvement.

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“The Dolphins, I could see it,” Ross said during his sitdown interview. “Guys, this keeps coming up.”

The rapper faced a question about whether he has already started to put wheels into motion to purchase a stake in the Dolphins. He responded by explaining how it’s not a straightforward process.

“That’s nothing that you could just put in motion over time,” he said. “I think that you actually have to work yourself into, for a person like myself. And we’re doing a merch collab now.

“I actually played a role in rolling out the season calendar, which was fun, which was excellent. I actually got to meet the coach, players before the beginning of the season.”

Stephen Ross remains the owner and chairman of the Dolphins after purchasing 95% ownership of the team back in 2009.

He has since welcomed some investors, which include Ares Management funds (Ares) and Brooklyn Nets owners Joe Tsai and Oliver Weisberg. The Dolphins have also featured minority owners in Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Marc Anthony, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Fergie.

Ross has yet to work out a deal to take on an ownership stake in the Dolphins. This may happen in the future, but that remains to be seen.

For now, the NFL team will move forward into a new era after making myriad changes. This includes firing former coach Mike McDaniel and bringing in former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

The Dolphins also parted ways with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who signed with the Falcons, before signing free agent Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

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These changes don’t mean that the Dolphins will automatically return to the playoffs after back-to-back losing seasons. They will still have to contend with perennial playoff contenders in the Bills and the Patriots, the latter of which reached Super Bowl 60 last season.

The Polymarket traders have shown that they remain uncertain about the Dolphins after a flurry of offseason moves. These traders have only given the AFC East team a 1% chance to win Super Bowl 61.

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Additionally, the traders view the Dolphins as a longshot to make the playoffs. They list the team as having only an 8% chance to make the playoffs. This puts the Dolphins at the bottom of the list compared to other NFL teams.

The Dolphins currently sit behind the AFC rival Jets at 31% and the Browns at 45%.

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