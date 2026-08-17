Titans Defender Suspended Several Games

Tennessee Titans cornerback Nazeeh Johnson is making news in his first training camp with the team. Unfortunately for Johnson, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Late last week, the NFL suspended Johnson for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

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Johnson’s suspension was handed down less than a month after the 28-year-old signed with Tennessee on a one year contract that was slated to pay him just over $1 million for the season.

Per Spotrac, the suspension – which begins August 30 has an October 19 date as being eligible for reinstatement – will cost the veteran defensive back $358,332.

Tennessee had been hopeful that Johnson would provide needed depth in the back half of their defense. He came to the Titans with plenty of experience, having played 29 games with the Kansas City Chiefs, starting six and winning two Super Bowls since entering the league as a 7th-round draft pick in 2022.

Johnson cited a fertility drug as the reason for his positive test that triggered the suspension. He detailed his usage on his X account and cautioned other players to be more careful:

“My wife and I were trying to conceive a child. We found out that I was infertile, and I took a fertility medication that was helping me try to conceive a baby,” Johnson wrote. I was not aware that there was a substance in the medication that was on the banned list, and I tested positive for a PED.

“Lesson to all NFL players and new players coming into the league: do not put anything in your body without following the process and getting approval beforehand,” Johnson continued. “We lost out baby a few weeks ago, and this has been an incredibly difficult time for my wife and me. Fortunately, we have nine good eggs left, so we’re holding on to hope that we’ll be able to grow our family.”

“My wife and I were trying to conceive a child. We found out that I was infertile, and I took a fertility medication that was helping me try to conceive a baby. I was not aware that there was a substance in the medication that was on the banned list, and I tested positive for a… — NIGHTJOHN (@JohnsonNazeeh) August 14, 2026

The loss of Johnson for the team’s first six games is yet another sign that the Titans will struggle in head coach Robert Saleh’s first year at the helm. Tennessee, who went just 3-14 a season ago, isn’t expected to be much better this fall – at least in the eyes of Polymarket bettors.

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Tennessee’s odds of winning their division – the AFC South – are currently just 10%, which is last among bettors. 45% of wagers are on the Houston Texans, followed by Jacksonville (31%) and Indianapolis (20%).

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