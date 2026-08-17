Where Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Odds Sit After Candid ‘Vogue’ Interview Quote

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided a new piece of information about his career, which will likely affect the Polymarket traders.

The 41-year-old has revealed to Vogue that he plans to retire sooner rather than later.

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“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” the man regarded as one of the greatest players in the world told the outlet.

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The future of professional football is something that Polymarket traders have examined many times. Ronaldo, in particular, has become a topic of conversation.

One market focuses on whether he will announce his retirement in 2026 and close out a championship-filled professional career that began in the early 2000s.

The traders have weighed in many times while trying to predict the future.

The market currently lists the odds of Ronaldo announcing his retirement this year at 19%. This is actually a minor drop from the morning, when traders had the number at 20.5%.

The odds of Ronaldo retiring actually peaked in late May. They reached 43.5% before suddenly dropping back down to 13% heading into June.

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Technically, he provided this information to Vogue, but does this count as an official announcement?

The Polymarket traders will likely need a more concrete answer, considering that money remains at stake. In fact, Polymarket even has laid out some specific rules.

“To resolve ‘Yes,’ the announcement must clearly state that Ronaldo is retiring from club-level professional soccer,” the rules state.

“The announcement must come from Ronaldo himself or his official representatives. Retirement from international soccer alone will not qualify.

“The retirement must be intended to take effect immediately or prior to the start of the next club season following the announcement.”

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