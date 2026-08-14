2028 MLB All-Star Game Location Revealed

A fan-favorite part of the MLB calendar is set for the 2028 season. The league has revealed the location of the 2028 All-Star Game.

According to a Friday announcement, the game will head to Oracle Park in San Francisco. This will mark the fourth time that the San Francisco Giants have hosted the All-Star Game.

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MLB previously announced that the 2027 All-Star Game will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The All-Star Game presented by MasterCard is coming to Oracle Park in 2028!



It will be the fourth time San Francisco has hosted the Midsummer Classic. pic.twitter.com/Pq0Tmh02xV — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

“The San Francisco Giants are incredibly honored to host the 2028 MLB All-Star Game at Oracle Park,” Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the baseball world to San Francisco and showcase our city, our organization, and our incredible fans. We’re grateful to Major League Baseball for this opportunity and look forward to creating an unforgettable All-Star experience for fans from San Francisco and around the world.”

San Francisco first hosted the Midsummer Classic on July 11, 1961. The All-Star Game returned to the Bay Area city on July 10, 1984. Both of these games took place at Candlestick Park.

San Francisco most recently hosted the All-Star Game on July 10, 2007, marking the first time that the event took place at Oracle Park, which opened in 2000.

More than 43,000 fans attended as the American League team took the win. Ichiro Suzuki won the game’s MVP award after hitting the first inside-the-park home run in the game’s history.

The American League won this season’s All-Star Game, which took place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

“With its passionate fanbase, world-class ballpark, and rich baseball history, San Francisco will be an outstanding host for All-Star Week, which culminates in one of Major League Baseball’s best traditions, the Midsummer Classic,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“We look forward to bringing the excitement of All-Star Week and the celebration of baseball to the Bay Area.”