Formula 1 Star Charles Leclerc Is Going to Be a Dad

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is having himself a summer. He has celebrated a win and revealed that he will soon be a father.

The Ferrari driver and his wife, Alexandra, shared the news on Instagram. Alexandra posted photos showing her lounging on a white couch on a yacht. She had a prominent baby bump showing in multiple angles.

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Alexandra captioned the photo with several ladybug emojis. She then later posted other photos from this trip showing her in different outfits. Each time, her baby bump remained visible.

The photoshoots came amidst a vacation for Leclerc and Alexandra, who exchanged vows at their wedding on Feb. 28.

The F1 teams have been off since the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 26. They will not return to action until the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 23.

Leclerc’s season has featured some success. He has nine top-10 finishes and four podiums in 11 Grands Prix. He also captured the win in the British Grand Prix.

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Leclerc is fourth in the championship standings after 11 Grands Prix. He is 22 points back of Mercedes driver George Russell in third, 31 points behind Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, and 81 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

The Ferrari driver and soon-to-be father has plans to make moves up the leaderboard, starting with the Italian Grand Prix that closes out August.

The Polymarket traders don’t see this happening. These traders believe that Antonelli will continue to dominate the season. They have given the Mercedes driver a 27% chance to win in Italy.

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Hamilton slots in second on the Italian Grand Prix Polymarket odds at 17%. McLaren driver Lando Norris is third at 15% while Leclerc is fourth at 14%.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Mercedes’ Russell are in a tie with Leclerc at 14%.

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