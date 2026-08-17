Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks out on Retirement Plans

Global soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has provided some details about his future plans. He has put a timeline on a retirement decision.

The longtime Premier League star spoke about his future during a sitdown interview with Vogue.

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He and bride Georgina spoke about their recent wedding, a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. The 41-year-old also addressed the looming question about his personal life.

Ronaldo told the outlet that this will probably be his last year of professional football and that he has his future “all mapped out.”

“I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard,” Ronaldo said. “Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.

“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned — what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Known as one of the greatest players in history, Ronaldo has a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards in his collection. He has also been named the world’s best player several times.

The Portugal native made his youth career debut in 1992, and he played for multiple teams through 2002. He then moved into his adult career in 2002 with Sporting CP of Primeira Liga.

Ronaldo moved to the Premier League in 2003 and joined Manchester United. He remained with the powerhouse team for six seasons while winning three consecutive titles.

The superstar has since played for Real Madrid in La Liga (2009-18), Juventus in Serie A (2018-22), and Manchester again (2021-23). He currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo led Real Madrid to two La Liga titles while becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer. He then led Juventus to two Serie A titles. Most recently, he led Al-Nassr to a Saudi Pro League title.

Ronaldo also won the 2008 FIFA World Cup while adding another accomplishment to his stacked resume.

Now, Ronaldo will try to lead Al-Nassr to another Saudi Pro League title. This quest begins on Tuesday, Aug. 18, as the football club kicks off the 2026-27 schedule against Al Diriyah.