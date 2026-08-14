NFL Coordinator Suffers Significant Injury in Sideline Collision

The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a significant injury after only one preseason game. The team will have to move forward as special teams coordinator Brian Mason recovers.

Mason suffered a knee injury on the final play of Thursday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. Head coach Shane Steichen announced the news after the 13-13 tie, but he did not provide further details about the injury.

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A league source not authorized to speak publicly about the injury told The Athletic that Mason is believed to have torn multiple ligaments in his knee.

Colts ST coordinator Brian Mason suffered multiple torn knee ligaments, per @JoelAErickson. pic.twitter.com/AusIty2NJI — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 14, 2026

The special teams coordinator flew back to Indianapolis with the team, these sources said.

The injury occurred as Mason stood on the sidelines watching quarterback Riley Leonard attempt a Hail Mary. The pass fell incomplete, but a Colts player and Patriots player continued shoving each other.

This incident spilled over onto the sidelines and knocked Mason to the ground. He rolled over and appeared to scream in pain as the medical staff gathered around him.

Mason, who has nearly two decades of coaching experience, enters his fourth season as the special teams coordinator in Indianapolis.

According to the Colts, his unit ranked second in the NFL in kickoff return average (28.8). This unit also had the lowest opponent punt return average at 6.3 yards.

The Colts will now move on with the rest of the preseason schedule as Mason recovers. The next game up will be against the Falcons on Aug. 22. The Colts will then close out the preseason on Aug. 29 with a game against the Lions.

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After that, the Colts will kick off the regular season with a Sept. 13 game against the Ravens. This will be the first opportunity for the Colts to score a win.

The Colts started last season with an 8-2 record, but injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones played a role in the team losing the final seven games to finish 8-9.

This team has plans to contend for the AFC South yet again, but the Polymarket traders don’t quite see it happening. These traders have more faith in the Texans while giving them a 43% chance to win the division.

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The Jaguars are second on the list at 31% after winning the division last season. The Colts are third at 20% while the Titans are fourth at a mere 10%.

The traders also see the Colts missing the playoffs. They have the team listed at a 36% chance to reach the playoffs. This puts the Colts 21st among all NFL teams (AFC and NFC combined).

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