Major League Team Likely to Lose Starting Pitcher for Entire 2027 Season Due to Injury

The Cincinnati Reds have received some significant news. The team is likely to lose ace pitcher Hunter Greene for the rest of this season, as well as all of 2027.

According to the MLB website, Greene underwent Tommy John Surgery on Wednesday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right elbow. This marks the second time that he has undergone the procedure.

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The recovery timeline for this procedure is between 12-18 months. This means that he is likely to miss all of the 2027 season.

Green previously missed the start of this season due to another procedure. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in March to remove bone chips and loose bodies from his right elbow.

The California native had reported soreness in his elbow in early August, which he initially chalked up to as his recovery from the arthroscopic surgery. However, he then underwent an MRI with the team’s arthroscopic surgeon before heading to Los Angeles for a second opinion.

“He said he was sore off and on for a couple of weeks,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said.

“At the same time, it wasn’t something he brought to anyone’s attention because he thought it was just, ‘Hey, you’re coming off the bone chip surgery. You’re just going to push through it.’”

The Reds lose Greene at a time when the team continues to fight for a spot in the postseason. Cincinnati is fourth in the top-heavy National League Central with a 58-62 record.

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The Reds will not win the NL Central, which the Polymarket traders have predicted.

They have highlighted the Brewers as the favorite to win the division at 67%. This is understandable as the Brewers sit at 75-47 as of Aug. 14.

The Cubs are second in the Polymarket rankings at 31%. Chicago is second in the NL Central standings at 71-51.

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In terms of postseason odds, the Brewers are among the Polymarket favorites with a 97% chance to play more meaningful games after the regular season. The Cubs sit at 96%.

The Reds are 24th on the list (National League and American League combined) at a mere 3%.

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