Dallas Cowboys Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion

The Dallas Cowboys are adding to the defensive rotation by bringing in a player with considerable playoff experience.

According to the team, two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller will join his hometown team after agreeing to terms on a contract. He will spend the 2026-27 season with the Cowboys after spending last season with the rival Washington Commanders.

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The 37-year-old served as more of a rotational defender during his time with the Commanders, but he still accounted for nine sacks and 26 tackles.

This contract follows a unique move made by Miller. Last month, he used his Instagram account to post an edited image of him in a Cowboys uniform. He showed his interest in heading home, and he made it happen.

The second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Miller started his career with the Denver Broncos. He spent 10 years in the Mile High City, missing one season due to an ankle injury. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned First-Team All-Pro honors three times.

Miller landed with the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season and then he spent 2022-24 with the Bills.

The Texas native has produced in every stop. He has piled up the ninth-most sacks in NFL history (138.5), and he won Super Bowl rings with the Broncos (2015) and Rams (2021). He won Super Bowl MVP during the 2015 season as the Broncos soundly defeated the Panthers.

The move comes as the Cowboys aim to reach the playoffs for the first time under second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. This is a team that went 7-9-1 last season despite having a top-five offense. The defense ranked 30th, which contributed to several losses.

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The Cowboys have made moves to improve the defense. The team hired Christian Parker as defensive coordinator while getting him away from the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The team also traded for Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary, signed Miller as a free agent, signed multiple other free agent defenders, and used five draft picks to strengthen the defense.

The Polymarket traders have seen the moves and reacted. The traders still view the Eagles as the favorite to win the NFC East at 39%, but they have moved the Cowboys to 31%.

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The Cowboys have not made the playoffs since the 2023 season when Mike McCarthy led the team to a 12-5 record. This team has not made the NFC championship since 1995 when Barry Switzer led the Cowboys.

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