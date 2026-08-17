Another Star NFL Player Is Out for the Season

The Minnesota Vikings will not have free agent addition Jamal Adams for the entire season after he sustained a significant injury in Saturday’s preseason game.

Adams, who joined the Vikings before the start of training camp, suffered a knee injury during a preseason win over the Giants. As he drifted backward from the line of scrimmage and into coverage of receiver Calvin Austin III, he stumbled and fell on the MetLife Stadium turf.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adams remained on the ground for an extended amount of time before heading to the blue medical tent for evaluation. A cart ultimately took him from the field and to the locker room.

“I told the team after the game, ‘This guy has come in and impacted our organization,’” head coach Kevin O’Connell said about Adams after the game. “He’s energy every day.

“Affecting people in a positive way. We’ve absolutely loved his play style, his competes. And he was genuinely carving out a significant role for himself by totally being all in on the process.”

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams spent the first three seasons of his career with the Jets and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019.

He spent most of four seasons with the Seahawks, part of one season with the Titans, one season with the Lions, and one season with the Raiders. However, injuries limited him in 2022-24.

Adams had been expected to play a significant role with the Vikings after signing a one-year deal worth more than $1.4 million. However, the team now needs to find safety depth before starting the regular season on Sept. 13.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The injury also creates more uncertainty for the Vikings as the team aims to win the NFC North for the first time since the 2022 season.

The Vikings missed the playoffs last season after going 9-8 and using multiple quarterbacks. This year, the team will head into Week 1 with free agent addition Kyler Murray as the leader of the offense.

The fans don’t know if the change at quarterback will lead to more consistency, nor do they know if Brian Flores’ defense will play at the same high level as in past seasons.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Polymarket traders also have similar questions, which they have shown while predicting the NFC North champion.

These traders have listed the Vikings fourth among the four teams with a 17% chance to win the division. The Detroit Lions are the favorite at 36%. The Green Bay Packers are second at 28%. The Chicago Bears are third at 22%.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.