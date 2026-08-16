Jackie Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

The internet is in mourning after the loss of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle.

Jackie was known to viewers of Friends of Big Bear Valley‘s nature livestreams. Millions observed Jackie and her mate, Shadow, lived their lives at Big Bear Lake in California.

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Unfortunately, Jackie was discovered grounded on July 18, sick and unable to fly. She had also been attacked by other eagles in her weakened state. She underwent 23 days of treatment at Ojai Raptor Center, a wildlife rehabilitation center in California, but sadly passed away naturally on Aug. 9.

Per the center, during Jackie’s treatment, caregivers’ “findings included severe regenerative anemia (low red blood cell count), thrombosis (blood clots in both her wing and one kidney), liver abnormalities, lung abnormalities and inadequate bone marrow response.” The root cause of all these conditions is unclear.

Ojai Raptor Center announced Jackie’s death via social media. The organization also launched a section of its website to explain Jackie’s treatment. It includes an extensive Q-and-A to be as transparent as possible amidst the many emotional reactions to the passing online.

“It is with profound sadness that we share that Patient 26-519 (Jackie) passed away in the early hours of this morning, following more than three weeks of intensive medical care,” the statement read. “Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists. She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring in our intensive care unit.

“Throughout her time at Ojai Raptor Center, every decision was guided by the available medical evidence, her welfare, and our responsibility to do what was in her best interest.”