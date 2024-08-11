Rick Ross Just Got Sued

A fan is suing rapper Rick Ross for accessibility issues at his car show in Fayetteville, Georgia. This is the third year Ross has hosted the "Rick Ross Car & Bike Show" on his own property, and it has been beset with issues and grievances from the start. Now, one fan claims that Ross did not follow through on his promises for wheelchair accessibility for an event of this size.

The lawsuit was filed by Darris Straughter and obtained by reporters for TMZ. He claims that he contacted the venue two weeks before the advance to request wheelchair access and he got "multiple assurances" that they could get him in. He then bought a ticket, arranged lodging and paid to travel to the area for the weekend. However, the help he needed never materialized. Straughter never made it past the parking lot, waiting hours for the wheelchair-accessible shuttle that was supposed to bring him into the event.

With no response from organizers, Straughter claims he gave up, gave away his ticket, and returned to his hotel. He was later told that he would be given a refund, but said he has not gotten a follow-up on that either. The event was on June 1, but it's unclear when Straughter filed his lawsuit. He is represented by attorney John Hoover.

Straughter is suing Ross for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. He is hoping a judge will order Ross to follow through on wheelchair access and other reasonable accommodations at future car shows, and he is also seeking damages for his experience this year.

So far, Ross has not responded to this lawsuit – publicly or in court records that are open to the public record. The rapper dealt with many other complaints this year, and according to a report by Complex, many others requested refunds. Attendees said that the organizers eventually ran out of wristbands, and they stopped letting people in – even those who had bought tickets. In comments on social media, they also echoed Straughter's complaint about shuttle busses, and added that security was unhelpful, allowing the overly long lines to dissolve into unsafe mobs. Many said they would not be attending the event again.