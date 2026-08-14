MLB Confirms 2027 Field of Dreams Game Details

The 2026 iteration of the beloved “Field of Dreams” game just finished with the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Minnesota Twins 7-1, but MLB has already revealed the teams for next year.

According to a Thursday announcement, the joint creation of MLB and Universal Pictures will return to Dyersville, Iowa, in 2027. This time, the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will face off where the Kevin Costner-led film took place.

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“We are thrilled to showcase our athletes through one of Major League Baseball’s most cherished events and help to grow the game to a worldwide audience,” said Royals president of business operations Cullen Maxey.

“Royals territory already covers the Midwest, including Dyersville, so this is a natural fit that provides Royals fans a chance to cheer on the home team in a magical setting.”

Released in 1989, Field of Dreams starred Costner as an Iowa farmer. He can’t ignore the voice in his cornfield, which tells him, “If you build it, he will come.”

Costner converts part of his field into a baseball diamond and sees the ghosts of former Chicago White Sox players appear.

This film has since inspired MLB to go back to this Dyersville field and host an annual game in front of a few thousand fans.

The first game took place in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox defeating the New York Yankees. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds then faced off in 2022.

The “Field of Dreams” game paused from 2023-25 for renovations to the complex and the ballpark, but it returned this year. The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins faced off after 26 Hall of Famers walked out of the cornfield.

Next year, the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will keep the tradition going. They will face off with the Royals serving as the home team for the game.

“To have the Red Sox take the field in Iowa, in a place that reminds us why people fall in love with baseball, will be incredibly special,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy.

“Part of what has allowed baseball to endure for generations is its ability to evolve while still holding onto the traditions, memories and shared experiences that give the game its meaning.

“We can’t wait to experience that in Dyersville with our players, our fans and baseball fans everywhere.”