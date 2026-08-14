NFL Defender Suspended After Offseason Arrest

The NFL has issued a significant suspension to Atlanta Falcons defender James Pearce Jr. after an offseason arrest for a domestic dispute incident.

Pearce, a first-round pick in last season’s NFL Draft, will miss the first eight games of his sophomore campaign. He will be eligible to return for the Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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The arrest stemmed from an incident with then-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. According to criminal complaint obtained by ESPN, Pearce crashed his Lamborghini SUV into a vehicle being driven by Jackson, a WNBA player. He then struck a police officer with his vehicle while fleeing the scene.

The criminal complaint said that Jackson saw Pearce following her. She said that he then climbed out of his vehicle at a red light and attempted to open her driver’s side door.

Jackson drove away and began heading to the Doral Police Department, at which point Pearce re-entered his vehicle and followed. Jackson said that Pearce cut her off with his vehicle at an intersection near the police station before colliding with her head-on.

Police officers responded to the incident and observed Pearce standing outside of his SUV. An officer pulled a gun and told the NFL player to get on the ground. Instead, he climbed back into the vehicle and drove away, clipping an officer in the process.

Pearce attempted to evade the authorities, but he ultimately crashed. He then fled on foot before officers caught him and attempted the arrest. The criminal complaint said that he begin to resist by tensing his arms.

Once arrested, he was triaged on scene before being taken to Jackson West Medical Center for further evaluation. He then spent time in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Corrections Center.

Pearce originally faced three felony charges: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.

He also had a felony aggravated stalking charge changed to a misdemeanor.

The legal team defending Pearce struck a deal where he could have all charges dismissed if he took part in a pre-trial intervention program and avoid trouble for six months.

He remains in position to achieve this goal, but he will still miss eight games due to violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

This suspension will affect the Falcons defense, especially considering that Pearce posted 10.5 sacks as a rookie. He will not be available to chase down quarterbacks, nor will Jalon Walker, who sustained a season-ending injury.

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The injury and the suspension appear to have affected the Polymarket traders. Earlier in the offseason, the Falcons appeared to be one of the prominent picks to win the NFC South.

Now, however, the Georgia-based team has fallen to fourth in the Polymarket rankings with a 20% chance to win the division.

The Buccaneers lead the rankings with a 32% chance. The Saints are second at 27% while the Panthers are third at 21%. The Panthers won the division last season.

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The Falcons will kick off the quest for the NFC South with a Sept. 13 game against the Steelers. The schedule will then continue with a Week 2 game against the rival Panthers.

The other games for which the Falcons will not have Pearce include those against the Packers, Saints, Ravens, Bears, 49ers, and Buccaneers.

The game against the Packers will be on Thursday Night Football. The game against the Saints will be on Monday Night Football. The game against the Ravens will be on Sunday Night Football.

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