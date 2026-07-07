Retired NFL Player Blasts Travis Kelce for Not Inviting Him to Taylor Swift Wedding



Will Compton can’t believe he didn’t make the invite list for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s weekend wedding.

Compton, who cohosts the popular “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, went as far as to say he was “kinda flabbergasted” that he was left off the list, especially considering his relationship with Kelce, the more than 1,000 guests in attendance, and just who some of those attendees were.

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During a Monday airing of “Wake Up Barstool” Compton was asked by his former boss, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, for his reaction to being left out. Compton is a former NFL player who spent time with Washington, Tennessee, and the Raiders. He cohosts his podcast with another former NFL veteran, Taylor Lewan.

Both Compton and Lewan are friendly with Kelce, who’s been a guest on their podcast three times, including in 2024 after his relationship with Swift had gone public. In addition to sharing a field together and podcast mics, both Compton and Lewan have been regulars at the Kelce co-hosted Tight End University event. They even MC’d this year’s TEU event.

Surely that relationship would lead to wedding invites, right?

Nope.

“I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t think nothing of it at first. But all these photos (of the wedding), I keep seeing …,” Compton told Portnoy. “ I see (former NFL referee) Dean Blandino got an invite. Is that real?”



Blandino was a surprise. He didn’t even make the list of possible attendees who were being traded on Polymarket. Selena Gomez, by the way, topped the list. She was trading at 98% and Kelce’s Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was at 95%.

Will Patrick Mahomes attend Taylor Swift's wedding?

Compton later referenced his surprise at seeing photos of some of the guests who attended the wedding of the century and said: “I’m kinda flabbergasted why we didn’t get the invite.”

The comments from Compton should be taken with a grain of salt. Though it does seem odd that people such as Blandino and former NFL player-turned-analyst Ross Tucker earned invites, but Compton didn’t, he’s clearly not actually upset with Kelce and Swift. Compton’s a brilliant mind in the sports/entertainment podcast space and no doubt will use the lack of an appearance on the wedding list as a piece of content.

Chances are he’ll do like Swift and shake it off.



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