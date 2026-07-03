Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Officially Tie the Knot at NYC Wedding

After years of headlines and fan obsession, Taylor Swift has officially found her happily ever after.

The pop icon married her partner of 3 years, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, at Madison Square Garden on Friday, proving a lot of Polymarket bettors right. Around 7:30 p.m. ET, the venue confirmed that the couple said “I do” via LED boards that read “JUST&T MARRIED!” outside the basketball arena.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The ceremony shut down a large portion of New York City around the Garden, to many locals’ irritation. A massive law enforcement presence was seen outside the venue, as were a lot of die-hard Swifties desperate to her a glimpse of the singer’s special day.

Giant screens showing the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” (T&T for Taylor and Travis) are seen outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. (Photo by Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

A-listers such as Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Dakota Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Erin Andrews were seen headed to MSG for the big bash.

Polymarket bettors have been watching for updates on a ceremony date since last year via the market “Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce get married by…?.”

Many speculators lost out; dates for Oct. 31 (2025), Dec. 31 (2025), June 30 and July 2 have all passed, mean those who money on those time frame lost big. However, those who bet they’d be married by July 3, July 4 or Aug. 31 won out.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

However, there is one wrinkle that Polymarket will have to figure out. Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce secretly had a private ceremony with family likely between Sunday (June 28) and Tuesday (June 30). That would loop a lot more people in on the win.

The official rules for this market read: “This market will resolve to ‘Yes’ if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s marriage takes place by July 3, 2026, 11:59 PM ET. Otherwise, this market will resole to ‘No.’ The primary resolution source for this market will be information from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, however a consensus of credible reporting will also be used.”

Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce get married by July 3?

We’ll see what happens! Either way, Swift and Kelce are officially husband and wife.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.