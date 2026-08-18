Another Huge Lakers Shakeup Reported

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly undergoing another major change. The Buss family is selling its remaining 17.8% stake of the NBA franchise, according to ESPN.

News surfaced on Aug. 12 that controlling owner Mark Walter had decided to sell his stake in the Lakers to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger for a historic $12.5 billion.

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Pending approval from the NBA’s board of governors, Kushner and Iger would take controlling interest in the team.

The Buss family still held an ownership stake in the team after the record-setting sale. Siblings Jeanie, Jim, Johnny, Janie, Joey and Jesse have held this stake since their father, Jerry Buss, died in 2013.

Jeanie has served as governor of the team since 2013, but that will reportedly no longer be the case. Selling the 17.8% stake means that she will no longer meet the 15% minimum to keep the role as team governor.

“We have decided as a family to sell the remaining Buss Family Trust shares to the Bob Iger group as part of the ongoing transaction,” the family said in a statement.

“We love the Lakers, Laker fans and will continue to support Los Angeles; but it is time to use this opportunity to move on and exit gracefully while we still can.”

One interesting note is that the statement provided to ESPN indicates a looming sale. However, a lawyer representing Jeanie Buss has since released a letter saying that this sale will not happen.

The ownership change comes at a time when the Lakers are preparing for a pivotal season. The roster has undergone a revamp with LeBron James departing via free agency and several players landing in Los Angeles.

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The Lakers made the playoffs last season, but the team exited after a second-round loss to the Thunder. Now, the plan is to return to the playoffs and make a deeper run.

Polymarket traders have faith that the Lakers will contend for a playoff spot. The traders have given the team a 79% chance to make the postseason. This puts the team ninth among NBA teams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Polymarket rankings at 98%. The San Antonio Spurs are second at 96% after losing in the NBA Finals to the New York Knicks (94%).

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Other teams currently ranked ahead of the Lakers include the Denver Nuggets (88%), Philadelphia 76ers (87%), Minnesota Timberwolves (85%), Boston Celtics (83%), and Detroit Pistons (83%).

The Houston Rockets rank just below the Lakers with a 78% chance to make the playoffs in 2026-27.

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