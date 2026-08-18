NFL Legend Dies of ALS: O.J. Brigance Was 56

The Baltimore Ravens have announced the death of former linebacker OJ Brigance. He was 56 years old.

According to the information provided by the franchise, Brigance passed away after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for 19 years.

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A Houston native, Brigance celebrated championships in multiple professional football leagues.

He first played for the Canadian Football League’s Baltimore Stallions, and he helped the team win the 1995 Grey Cup.

He then moved into the NFL in 1996 and joined the Miami Dolphins for four seasons. He spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens (2000), one with the St. Louis Rams (2001), and one split between the St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots (2002).

Brigance played a depth role on all of these teams, but he still made an impact throughout his seven-year career. He even tallied the first tackle during Super Bowl 35 as the Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7.

The veteran linebacker returned to the Ravens after the 2002 season. He began serving a personnel role in player development.

I put this story together in 2011 on O.J. Brigance's 42nd birthday. It was such a privilege to be with O.J. and his Ravens team as they celebrated this great man.



RIP pic.twitter.com/43L9PuwoJL — Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) August 18, 2026

“We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance,” said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. “O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes with his passionate play, including the first tackle in the 2000 Super Bowl.”

“Known for his big smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with O.J. from the moment you met him. His infectious smile and the inspirational way he lived and played endeared him to everyone he touched, both inside our building and across this city,” Bisciotti continued.

“This is a tremendously sad day for Baltimore. O.J. will be remembered for his service to our community, to the Ravens and to the fight to find a cure for ALS. With heavy hearts, the Ravens organization extends our deepest condolences to Chanda and the entire Brigance family. We are saddened by this loss, and O.J.’s spirit will remain part of this community forever.”