Colts Land 6-Time Pro Bowl Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts have just added another offensive weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones.

According to ESPN, the AFC South team has signed six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen to a one-year deal. He will earn up to $8.32 million as he plays for his third team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Allen has spent 12 of his 13 seasons making plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. He started his career in San Diego and then remained with the team as it moved north.

Allen dealt with injuries early in his career, but he also accounted for six seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He scored 63 touchdowns and earned six trips to the Pro Bowl.

Allen ranks first in Chargers history in receptions (985). He is second in yards (11,307) and touchdowns (63), trailing only Hall of Famer Antonio Gates.

Allen’s lone season away from the Charges took place in 2024. He joined the Chicago Bears and posted 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Colts will welcome Allen into the building while aiming to rebound from an 8-9 season that went off the rails once Jones sustained multiple injuries.

The plan is to win the AFC South and take back control from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Whether this happens remains to be seen, but Allen will provide another outlet for Jones as he gains more experience in Indianapolis’ offensive system.

If Jones remains healthy and takes advantage of his expanded receiving corps, he could challenge for a postseason honor. He could attempt to lead the league in passing yards.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Polymarket traders have already begun making wagers focused on the players who could contend to be the passing yards leader. Interestingly, they have highlighted a rookie who will not be the starting quarterback.

These traders have listed Raiders first-round pick Fernando Mendoza as the top option to be the passing leader at 85%. He is just ahead of reigning Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold at 81%.

Other players currently near the top of the Polymarket rankings include Patrick Mahomes at 78%, Lamar Jackson at 76%, and Jalen Hurts at 39%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

Jones is not currently listed on the Polymarket platform. He is one of the several quarterbacks who have not been featured in posted wagers. He also joins Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, Caleb Williams and Aaron Rodgers.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.