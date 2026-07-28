Pro Baseball Player Finally Hits 1st Career Home Run After Years in the Majors

After six years of trying, Ali Sanchez has finally celebrated an important achievement. He has hit his first home run.

The journeyman baseball player, who now suits up for the New York Yankees, delivered on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox.

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He belted Sean Newcomb’s pitch and tracked it as it flew into the grandstands. He then circled the bases in what became a truly special moment.

A Sánchez Smash 💥



Congratulations, Ali 👏 pic.twitter.com/zaiQPweTcK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 28, 2026

“I thought about it in my mind a lot,” Sanchez said after the 9-5. “You always dream to play in the big leagues. Having your first homer with a Yankees uniform and getting the ‘W,’ it’s special.”

Of course, this was not just a simple home run. Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm were both on base during the eighth inning. Sanchez’s hit sent them both across home plate and added three runs to the Yankees’ total.

He even worked out a deal with the fan who caught the home run so that he could get his ball back. He quickly put it on display in his locker.

A special keepsake for Ali Sánchez💙⚾️



Thank you to Santiago, the Yankees fan who caught Ali's 1st career home run ball, for giving the ball to Ali 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Kpt9NlORqL — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 28, 2026

A native of Venezuela, Sanchez entered MLB with the New York Mets in 2020. He then spent 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has since played for the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox while bouncing around the league.

Sanchez landed with the New York Yankees this season after signing a minor league contract. He started the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before getting a surprise promotion to the Majors in June.

Less than two months later, he finally hit his first home run.

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This home run from Sanchez helped the Yankees move to 60-46 on the season. They remain in second place in the American League East, but they are hot on the heels of the Rays (62-43).

The Yankees remain the favorites to win the American League on Polymarket, despite a rash of injuries that have sidelined Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham.

The traders give the Yankees a 27% chance to win the American League and reach the World Series. They give the Rays a 16% chance.

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Other teams in contention for the American League include the Mariners (11%), Red Sox (10%), Rangers (10%), and White Sox (9%).

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