Another Major New York Yankees Player Injured

The New York Yankees have lost another outfielder for the foreseeable future due to an injury.

Days after placing captain Aaron Judge on the Injured List, the Yankees lost outfielder Trent Grisham. The team placed him on the 10-day Injured List on Saturday as he deals with a hamstring injury.

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Grisham exited Friday’s 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays after hitting a two-run single against pitcher Mason Fluharty. He slowed as he approached second base, but he arrived safely.

The game came to a halt as the Blue Jays challenged the call. Review confirmed the initial call, but it also provided the Yankees with time to make a change. Grisham headed to the dugout while Max Schuemann replaced him on the base.

Manager Aaron Boone said that the team had a similar issue last year that they considered more day-to-day, but they considered this hamstring strain to be more of an issue.

With Grisham heading onto the 10-day Injured List, the Yankees have brought back another outfielder. The team activated Jasson Domínguez from the Injured List.

The injury concerns surfaced as the Yankees sit in first place in the American League East with a 42-27 record. The New York-based team has a slight lead over the Tampa Bay Rays at 40-27.

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Polymarket traders have seen these injury concerns, but they have still pointed to the Yankees to win the American League.

According to traders, the Yankees have a 27% chance of winning the American League and reaching the World Series. They are ahead of the Mariners at 19% and the Rays at 11%.

Other teams being supported by Polymarket traders include the Blue Jays at 8%, Rangers at 7%, and Guardians at 3%.

If the Yankees hope to prove the traders correct and make another push toward the World Series, they will have to get some key playmakers back from the Injured List.

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The team will then have to avoid further issues while holding off the Rays and other contenders in the AL East.

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