Polymarket Traders Predict Repeat World Cup Champion

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11, as multiple nations try to win their way to glory.

All will enter the tournament relatively evenly matched, but Polymarket traders have highlighted two specific teams. These traders see either France or Spain winning the World Cup and securing another trophy.

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Polymarket traders give both France and Spain a 16% chance to win the World Cup this year. England and Portugal are second at 11%.

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Other prominent nations near the top of the Polymarket list include defending champion Argentina at 9%, Brazil at 8%, Germany at 5%, and the Netherlands at 4%.

Bad news for the United States: Polymarket traders only give the red, white and blue a 1% chance to win. This ranks with Croatia, Ecuador, Senegal, Switzerland and Turkey.

If these traders are correct, it would make a repeat win for both nations. France last won in 2018 after defeating Croatia to secure its second World Cup title and its first since 1998. Spain last won the World Cup in 2010, defeating the Netherlands to secure the World Cup title for the first time.

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The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11, with two Group A matchups. Mexico will take on South Africa at 3 p.m. ET. The Republic of Korea will then face off with Czechia at 10 p.m. ET.

Spain will take to the pitch for the first time on Monday, June 15, as part of the Group H schedule. Spain will face off with Cape Verde at 12 p.m. ET.

France will begin its schedule on Tuesday, June 16, during Group I matchups. France will play Senegal at 3 p.m. ET.

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