Major Update on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield will enter training camp without agreeing to a contract extension, which puts the veteran quarterback’s future into question.

The two sides had spent the offseason engaged in contract talks, but they had not been able to come to terms on a long-term deal that would keep Mayfield under center. The veteran quarterback had previously stated that he would stop talks if he didn’t have a deal before the start of training camp.

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This means that Mayfield will play out the final year of his three-year, $100 million deal that he signed back in March 2024. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, meaning that he will be free to sign with any team.

The former first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield began his career with the Cleveland Browns. He spent four seasons with the team (2018-21) before ending up in Carolina.

Mayfield split the 2022 season between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. He served as an injury replacement for the Rams, and he led the team to a win over the Raiders immediately after being traded.

Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season, and he has remained in Florida ever since. He has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl while throwing for more than 4,000 yards twice.

He also led the team to the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024 while taking over for the retired Tom Brady.

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With Mayfield and the Buccaneers putting the talks to a close, they will now look toward the 2026-27 season and the opportunity to compete for a Lombardi Trophy.

The Polymarket traders are also looking at the team’s future prospects and trying to determine if they will be a championship contender.

According to these traders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 35% chance to win the NFC South. This puts them ahead of the Carolina Panthers (22%), New Orleans Saints (26%), and Atlanta Falcons (21%).

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Winning the division, something the Buccaneers have done four times since 2021, would guarantee an automatic spot in the playoffs. After that, the team would have to push through the stacked NFC in order to secure a spot in Super Bowl 61.

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