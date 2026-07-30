NFL Player Arrested on Gun Charges as Season Looms

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams was arrested this summer on multiple gun charges, but the team is not making comment while letting the situation play out.

According to the Associated Press, Adams, 25, was arrested in Canada. He faces four charges stemming from the incident — possession of a firearm obtained in a crime, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, no license while in possession of a loaded firearm, and possessing a prohibited device.

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Additionally, three other people were arrested. Two of these other individuals faced charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

These arrests followed what the Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario called an investigation into a male believed to be in possession of a firearm and involved in drug trafficking.

“Isaiah is completely innocent in this matter,” Adam Weisberg, Adams’ attorney, said in a statement. “He had no knowledge of any firearm, and he will be fully exonerated.”

Adams has rejoined the team after the offseason arrest. He arrived for training camp and began participating in team drills.

“He’s doing good,” coach Mike LaFleur said, according to the team website. “I’m not going to comment too much on that.”

A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Adams has spent both seasons of his career with the Cardinals. He has played in 32 games while starting 16. This includes a career-high 11 games started last season.

Adams ranked 28th out of 81 guards in pass blocking last season, per Pro Football Focus. He ranked 55th out of 81 guards in run blocking.

The arrest comes as the Cardinals prepare for a new chapter in franchise history. This team will have a new head coach in LaFleur, and it will move forward with questions at quarterback.

Veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett will be back, and he will be tasked with guiding the team after the departure of Kyler Murray. He will work with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who takes over this season.

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Will the changes lead to more success after former head coach Jonathan Gannon posted a win-loss record of 15-36 in three seasons?

The Polymarket traders don’t have big expectations for the Cardinals just yet. These traders have no faith that the team will contend for the division crown in the top-heavy NFC West.

According to the markets, the Rams have a 48% chance to win the division. The Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champions, have a 32% chance. The 49ers have a 22% chance to win the division.

The Cardinals, for comparison, have a mere 1% chance to win the division.

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The traders have a similar view of the overall conference. They list the Rams as the favorite to win the NFC at 24%. The Seahawks are second at 12% while the Lions are third at 9%.

The Cardinals are last in the Polymarket odds at 1% to win the NFC. The Panthers, Saints, Falcons, and Giants are all just ahead at 2%.

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