4 MLB Teammates Accidentally Plan Weddings on the Same Exact Date

The MLB offseason provides scant few opportunities to celebrate milestone moments. This became explicitly clear to multiple members of the Minnesota Twins.

Ryan Kreidler, Brooks Lee, Luke Keaschall, and Cole Sands have all run into a relatively significant problem. They are all getting married this offseason, and they all set their weddings for the exact same day.

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These four teammates will hold their respective weddings on Saturday, Nov. 14. They did not plan this; it just happened by coincidence, and then they learned about the scheduling conflict during spring training.

“I gave them a bunch of (grief),” manager Derek Shelton said, per Matthew Leach’s Twins Beat newsletter. “’How am I going to get to each wedding?’

“I also told them, you guys need to be smart enough to just invite people that aren’t going to come to get gifts. You guys should invite me to all (four) because then I’ve got to send all of you gifts.

“But actually, we’ve already planned a Napa trip with some friends because my anniversary is the next day. There’s a lot of baseball anniversaries there.”

One interesting detail about the scheduling conflict is that Adam Karon is the agent to both Lee and Keaschall. He will have to juggle his day to make an appearance at both events.

Of course, these weddings are still several months away. The focus at the moment is closing out the regular season strong and potentially making a push for the postseason.

The Twins are currently third in the American League Central with a record of 53-54. They trail the Guardians (54-53) and the White Sox (55-49).

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The next series on the schedule will be against the Royals. This will not play a role in the determining the AL Central, but it will provide the Twins with an opportunity to stockpile some wins.

The Polymarket traders see the Twins putting on a solid performance in this series. They have the Minnesota team winning the first game (57% chance). The chances of a win in the second game sit at 61% as of July 27.

The third game sits in the same realm. The Polymarket traders give the Twins a 62% chance to win and sweep the series.

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The traders view the Twins differently when it comes to the overall American League standings. These traders only list the team as having a 2% chance to win the conference and reach the World Series.

For comparison, the New York Yankees lead the market at 27%. The Tampa Bay Rays are second at 15%.

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