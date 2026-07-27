NFL Coach Injured in Serious Car Crash

The San Francisco 49ers have to take a different approach early in training camp as head coach Kyle Shanahan recovers from serious injuries.

Shanahan, 46, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near his home in Northern California on July 14. He sustained several injuries while the driver of an SUV remained unscathed.

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According to ESPN, Shanahan broke his nose, hand, and three ribs. He needed 40 stitches on his face, and he suffered a severe concussion. He continues to experience concussion symptoms, which have kept him at home as the NFL exits the offseason.

Police in Northern California said that neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in this crash. They did not cite either driver for the crash.

“San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” the team said in a statement. “Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers.

“Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care. Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period.”

General manager John Lynch met with media members after news broke of the car crash. He explained that the team does not have a defined concussion protocol for staff members.

However, the plan moving forward will be to have Shanahan follow the same protocol as the players. He will work with the doctors and receive clearance before returning to the team.

Shanahan has been the head coach of the 49ers since the 2017 season. He left his role as offensive coordinator for the Falcons after a loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51, and he headed west.

Since taking over as head coach, he has compiled a regular-season record of 82-67. He has led the 49ers to the Super Bowl two times but lost to the Chiefs on both occasions.

He also rekindled the rivalry between the 49ers and Rams, two NFC West teams that consistently compete for playoff appearances.

“Most importantly, thank God he and the other person involved is okay,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters after visiting Shanahan. “Perspective is everything. We talk about that all the time as coaches and everybody goes through different things.

“I think the most important thing is that he’s on the road to recovery, his wife Mandy, and he’s got a beautiful family, and I think any time that something like that happens, it shakes you up a little bit.

“But most importantly, I have talked to him. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and I know he’s got an incredible perspective on it all. Kyle’s a stud. I have as much respect for him as anybody and he’s a friend of mine, and I love him and hope that he’s going to have a great recovery.”