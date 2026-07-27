Another Massive Injury Hits the Yankees as All-Star Hits IL

The New York Yankees are dealing with another significant injury while contending for the American League East.

Cody Bellinger, an All-Star outfielder, has landed on the 10-day Injured List with a hamstring strain. The Yankees made the move on Sunday and then recalled Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

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The injury occurred during Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Phillies. Bellinger hit a double during the eighth inning, but he pulled up and began running awkwardly after rounding first base.

Bellinger remained in the game for another half-inning before ultimately exiting and heading down the dugout tunnel. Max Schuemann replaced Bellinger on Saturday and then he started against the Phillies on Sunday.

Cody Bellinger exited the game between innings after legging out a double pic.twitter.com/dOpdXv6LRm — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 26, 2026

“Yeah, I just kind of felt something there rounding second (base) there,” Bellinger said after the game, per the YES Network. “And, you know, a little tight, so obviously I felt it was smart to get out of there.

“So, gonna see how I wake up tomorrow and go from there.”

He continued and said that he’s never had a hamstring injury before. He doesn’t know his current timeline, but he really doesn’t think it’s anything “too serious.”

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This injury to Bellinger only continues a difficult stretch for the Yankees, who still remain the Polymarket favorite to win the American League at 27%. This team has dealt with multiple injuries to key members of the roster.

Captain Aaron Judge has been out of the lineup since early June due to a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. His timeline remains a major question.

Right fielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has not played since April 24 due to a pair of right calf strains. He continues to recover, but he is not yet running. Like Judge, he remains a question mark moving forward.

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While the Yankees wait for these players to return, they will continue with a busy schedule. The next game will take place on Monday night as the Yankees kick off a three-game series against the Americna League Central-leading White Sox.

The season will then continue with series against the Cubs that closes out the month of July. The Yankees will then kick off August with series against the Cardinals, and Braves.

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