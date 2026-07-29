NFL Team Fires a Coach After Scandal — Has It Helped Their Polymarket Odds?

The Washington Commanders have made a significant coaching change. The team has fired a new member of the staff.

According to a brief announcement on Monday, the Commanders fired tight ends coach Ben Steele.

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“We are parting ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. The team will have no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

The team did not provide any details about the change, but the reporters tasked with providing coverage found the answers.

ESPN’s John Keim discovered that Steele had been arrested on June 7 in Loudon County, Virginia. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated, obstruction/resist without force, and refusing a blood/breath test.

The Commanders placed Steele on leave after learning of the arrest. They went through minicamp with offensive assistant Wes Welker coaching the tight ends.

Steele had originally joined the Commanders this offseason after spending three seasons with the Cardinals. He had helped tight end Trey McBride become a First-Team All-Pro.

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The Commanders will remain a question mark for Polymarket traders after firing the assistant coach. The reason is that this team went from a Super Bowl contender to one of the worst teams in the NFL all in one season.

Obviously, injuries to key players such as Jayden Daniels and Austin Ekeler played a role in the struggles and a 5-12 record.

The Commanders significantly changed the coaching staff over the offseason and got members of the roster back to full health. Now, the team will try to take control of the NFC East.

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The Polymarket traders have yet to express faith in Washington, to the point that these traders have given the team a mere 3% chance to win the NFC and reach Super Bowl 61.

For comparison, the Rams lead the Polymarket odds at 24%. The Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champions, are second at 12%. The Lions are third at 9%.

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