NFL Quarterback and Pop Star Announce Engagement

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has closed out his offseason by announcing an engagement to Madison Beer.

The two announced the news on social media with a joint post. This series of photos showed them kissing and embracing. The photos also showed Herbert down on one knee. He also carried Beer over his shoulder in multiple snaps.

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“Meet my fiance,” the caption on the joint Instagram post read.

Tracie Beer, the mother of the pop star, posted the news on her Instagram page as well. She added in a message of support.

“All a mother wants is for her child to be happy. I’m so elated and fulfilled…my daughter has met the man of her dreams. Such comfort in knowing he will protect and love her forever. Some things are meant to be, and this is certainly one of them!”

The happy couple first made a public appearance together in 2025 when Herbert attended a photo shoot of Beer’s. They then spent time out and about in Los Angeles.

The romance blossomed as Beer attended Chargers games and provided comments about their relationship during podcast appearances.

Now that the engagement is official, Herbert will go on with his season. He will take part in training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers while kicking off his seventh season in the NFL.

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The former Oregon Ducks quarterback has spent his entire career with the Chargers, and he has gone 52-43 as a regular-season starter. He has gone 0-3 in the playoffs.

Will Herbert lead the team to a better postseason record in 2026-27? That answer remains unknown. The Polymarket traders view the Chargers as a potential playoff team, but they do not view them as a Super Bowl contender.

These traders give the Chargers a 10% chance to win the AFC and reach Super Bowl 61. This puts them in a three-way tie for third place in the market. They join the Patriots and Chiefs.

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The Ravens lead the Polymarket AFC Champion odds at 15%. The Bills are second at 14%.

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