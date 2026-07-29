MLB All-Star to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery Amidst Trade Speculation

The Athletics will lose a major player for the rest of the MLB season now that he has undergone a significant surgery.

All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will miss the rest of the season after appearing in 93 games.

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Prior to the injury, Langeliers had batted .263. He had accounted for 51 RBIs, 55 runs, and 23 home runs. He had made history as the first A’s catcher since Terry Steinbach in 1989 to start an All-Star game.

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Yet, Langeliers had also been the subject of trade discussions prior to the injury. The reason is that the A’s are fourth in the American League West with a record of 45-62. This is a lost season for the franchise as it prepares for an eventual move to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Langeliers is not the only member of the team to undergo season-ending surgery. Mark Leiter Jr. also had surgery to repair a right hip impingement.

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These injuries and the struggles early in the season have led to Polymarket traders expressing doubts in the A’s prospects. Specifically, these traders believe that the team has no chance to win the American League.

Traders have given the A’s a less than 1% chance to win the American League and reach the World Series. They join the Royals and Angels at the bottom of the rankings.

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The Yankees lead the Polymarket odds at 27%. The Rays are second at 15% while the Mariners are third at 11%. The Red Sox and Rangers both tie for fourth at 10%.

The A’s are out of contention, especially after losing multiple players to season-ending surgeries. Now, the team will just have to move forward and try to close out the season.

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