Big Update on Daniel Jones After Achilles Injury

The Indianapolis Colts have received some welcome news as training camp kicks off. The team will have Daniel Jones back in action after he ended the 2025 season on Injured Reserve.

Jones, a former first-round pick with the New York Giants, broke the news during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He confirmed that he is feeling good and said that he expects to be a full participant.

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“I’m feeling good,” Jones said on Monday. “Plan is to be back in 11-on-11, full team drills Wednesday when we start up practice.”

back in the 31️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/JQW535XfiA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 28, 2026

As a reminder, Jones ended his first season with the Indianapolis Colts on Injured Reserve due to a torn Achilles suffered in December 2025. He missed the final four games of the regular season as the team ultimately finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

He also dealt with a hairline fibia fracture in his left leg that led to some struggles on the field.

Prior to sustaining the injury, Jones had enjoyed a breakout campaign. He completed a career-high 68% of his throws for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

He went 8-5 as a starter while leading the NFL with a 52.0 passing success rate.

The Colts saw the promise and made multiple moves to keep Jones in the building. The team first used the franchise tag to keep him on the roster and provide more time for contract negotiations.

They then signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million contract that could go as high as $100 million.

Now that he is back to full health with a new contract, Jones will set out to follow up last year’s production and take the Colts to the playoffs.

“I’m in a really good spot,” Jones said. “I can do everything. There’s nothing that I can’t do.

“There’s still that last little bit that you’re working to get back, but I feel good in the next month or so as I get into team drills, 11-on-11 doing everything again, coming back and feeling 100%.”