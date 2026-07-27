Simone Biles Undergoes Medical Procedure After ‘Almost Dying’ in June

Decorated Olympic medalist Simone Biles recently revealed that she underwent a procedure after “almost dying.”

Biles, who didn’t specify what the illness was, shared the situation on her Instagram story, telling her nearly 12 million followers: “His birthday (a reference to husband Jonathan Owens, who was pictured with Biles in the story) but he takes me to get my procedure,” Biles wrote followed by a series of emojis. “I woke up singing bossman dlow ‘talk my s—t’,” she continued.

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Weeks earlier, the 29-year-old seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared a more concerning update on her IG story, writing in part: “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.” Biles’ scary post came in early June and included a picture of her with a hospital wristband.

When pressed in the IG comment section to update her fans on her health scare, Biles replied: “Not ready to talk about it just yet.”



Biles also mentioned within her IG stories that her health scare took place while her husband was in Indianapolis for work. Owens signed a one-year contract with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in March after spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Owens, 31, and Biles began dating in 2020 and were engaged two years later. They married in April 2023,

Since sharing news of her medical procedure, Biles has resumed living what seems like a normal and, at times, public life. Her Instagram has included photos of a beach vacation, and her and Owens were photographed together at ESPN’s ESPY awards in New York City.

Biles’ career includes 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. Her 11 Olympic medals are tied for second-most all-time for a female gymnast and are the most by a U.S. gymnast. She’s previously stated that she is unsure if she will continue her Olympic career at 2028 Games in Los Angeles.