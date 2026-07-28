Gerald Alexander Suspended Without Pay Following DWI Arrest

The Minnesota Vikings have suspended assistant coach Gerald Alexander after an offseason arrest.

According to ESPN, Alexander will serve a three-week suspension without pay while the team continues with the first few weeks of training camp. He will be eligible to return after Aug. 13.

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He will serve 48 hours of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree driving while intoxicated and paying $603 in fines and fees. He will also be on probation for two years.

The court documents obtained by ESPN say that an Edina police officer discovered Alexander passed out in the driver’s seat of his car in the middle of an intersection around 4:01 a.m. This officer had responded to a wellness check, and it led to him making multiple attempts to wake the new Vikings assistant coach.

The statement of probable cause said that the officer stopped the one-legged test due to Alexander’s balance being so poor that he could possibly fall and injure himself.

“The defendant submitted to a preliminary breath test which revealed an alcohol concentration of .169 on a weak breath,” the statement of probable cause said.

The Viking and Alexander released joint statements on Tuesday ahead of the start of training camp to address the suspension.

“I take full responsibility for the situation I put myself in and apologize for not meeting the mark,” Alexander said in a statement from the team.

“I know it’s unacceptable. I understand the suspension and am committed to learning from the matter and ensuring I come back a better version of myself.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

A second-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Alexander spent five seasons playing for multiple teams. He suited up for the Lions, Jaguars, Panthers, Dolphins, and Jets.

Alexander then moved into coaching after his playing career ended. He worked with Brian Flores — now the Vikings defensive coordinator — in both Miami and Pittsburgh. Now, he will reunite with Flores in Minnesota after serving his suspension.