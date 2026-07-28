Netflix Hires Hall of Fame Linebacker as Analyst

Netflix is making a major move ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The streamer has brought in a Hall of Famer to serve as a color analyst.

According to The Athletic, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be the No. 1 game analyst. Netflix has not formally announced the news, but sources briefed on the matter told the outlet that Kuechly impressed executives during a recent tryout.

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Kuechly, a member of the 2026 Hall of Fame class, will partner with play-by-play man Noah Eagle. The two will call multiple games together, starting with the Sept. 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Netflix will have five NFL games this season as part of an expanded deal with the league. This also includes the Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Netflix will then broadcast the Christmas doubleheader. The first game will be between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The second game will be between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

The streamer will also broadcast a game during Week 18, but the involved teams will not be named until a later date.

Kuechly only played eight seasons after entering the NFL as the ninth overall pick in the 2012 Draft. He spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers, and he earned five First-Team All-Pro nods.

Known as one of the smartest players in the league, Kuechly ended his career with 1,092 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks. He added 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and one safety. He twice led the NFL in tackles (2012, 2014).

Now, Kuechly will help call some high-profile games for Netflix while taking on new territory.

Kuechly will kick off his Netflix tenure by calling a high-profile rivalry. He will provide commentary as the NFC West collides in Australia.

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The 49ers and Rams consistently contend for the division crown, and they will do so once again in 2026. But which will capture the NFC West and which team will sweep the series?

These are questions that Polymarket traders aim to answer. They have made many trades ahead of the 2026 while focusing specifically on this competitive division.

As of July 28, 32% of traders view the Rams as favorites to sweep the 49ers in the two-game series. They just traded for standout defender Myles Garrett, and they could get Aaron Donald out of retirement.

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Approximately 25% of traders list the 49ers as the favorites to sweep the series. Another 47% believe that the teams will split the series by winning one game each.

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