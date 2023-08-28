Spain's Olga Carmona Learned of Dad's Death After Game-Clinching World Cup Goal

Olga Carmona, a member of Spain's women's national soccer team, learned about her father's death after scoring the game-winning goal at the World Cup last week, the Spanish soccer federation said, per the Associated Press. Carmona's father had been ill and died while Carmona's mother and other family members traveled to Australia to watch her play in the final match. The cause of death was not revealed, and the family decided to wait until after Carmona celebrated with the team to share the news.

"And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started," Carmona wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, per PEOPLE. "I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad." Carmona went on X again to send messages to those who supported her during the difficult time. She also said that she will be attending the victory ceremony.

"Yesterday was the best and worst day of my life," she wrote. "I know that you would want to see me enjoying this historic moment, so that's why I'll be with my teammates, so that from where you are you know that this star is also yours, dad."

"We deeply regret that we must announce the death of Olga Carmona's father," the Royal Spanish Football Federation wrote on X. "We send our deepest condolences to Olga and her family at this time of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga. You are part of the history of Spanish football."

Carmona, 23, has been part of the Spain national team since 2021. Along with scoring in the final matchup against England, Carmona scored in the semifinal match against Sweden. She helped Spain win its first World Cup in team history and was named player of the match in the final.

When Carmona is not playing for Spain, she is competing for her club team Real Madrid who sent a message to her after learning about her father's death. "Real Madrid, the president and the board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona, the club said. "Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace."