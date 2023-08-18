USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After World Cup Exit

The United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) is now looking for a new head coach. This week, Vlatko Andonovski stepped down as head coach after the team lost to Sweden in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Assistant coach Twila Kilgore has been named interim coach for the two upcoming friendly matches against South Africa. It's likely The team will look for a head coach quickly as the Summer Olympics in Paris take place next year.

"All of us at U.S. Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our Women's National Team over the past four years," U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women's program. We're grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport."

Andonovski also released a statement following his exit. "It's been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years," said Andonovski. "I'm very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward. While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year's World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they've shown for each other, and the inspiration they've provided for players around the world. I will be forever thankful to the U.S. Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team."

Andonovski was named the USWNT head coach in 2019 after the team won the World Cup. In his 65 games as head coach, Andonovski led the squad to 51 wins five losses and nine ties. Under Anonovski's reign, the USWNT won the CONCACAF Women's Championship in 2022, the SheBelieves Cup in the last four years and a bronze medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Andonovski's contract was set to run until the end of 2023. According to ESPN, Andonovski is a candidate to be the manager for the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).