Polymarket Now Offers IndyCar Trades

The predictive market platform Polymarket has expanded its offerings for motorsports fans to include the NTT IndyCar Series.

This platform previously only focused on Formula 1 and the top drivers competing in the open wheel series. This included Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, and other Grand Prix winners.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, the situation has changed. Polymarket has begun offering markets for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NTT IndyCar Series.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The current IndyCar market is limited to one prop — the 2026 season champion. Alex Palou is currently the overwhelming favorite with a 90% chance to win the championship.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver leads the standings by 83 points after winning five races this season.

Palou is an easy driver to highlight considering his dominance in the open wheel series. He is a five-time champion, and he has won the last four titles.

The Spaniard has won at least five races three times in his career (2023, 2025, 2026). He won eight last season during a dominant campaign.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

Team Penske driver David Malukas is second in the Polymarket odds at 5%, and he is second in the championship standings.

Other drivers drawing attention in the Polymarket odds are Kyle Kirkwood (3%), Christian Lundgaard (3%), Marcus Armstrong (1%), and Josef Newgarden (1%).

The market could certainly change in the coming weeks. The NTT IndyCar Series drivers have six more race weekends on the schedule, starting with Portland International Raceway on Aug. 8-9. These drivers will also compete on the streets of Washington, D.C.

Time still remains for other drivers to potentially chase down Palou, but they would need him to also struggle mightily in the remaining races. For now, the expectation is that he will remain the heavy favorite to win his sixth championship.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.